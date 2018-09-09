MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men died Sunday morning in north Minneapolis after the city saw its third fatal shooting this weekend.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the latest act of gun violence happened around 9:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Two men were killed. Another victim was hospitalized at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person is in custody. The investigation remains on-going.

Sunday’s shooting comes during a weekend that’s already seen two fatal shootings in Minneapolis.

On Friday night, a man was shot dead in a parking lot in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Just hours later, a shooting in north Minneapolis left another man dead and three others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder says the three shootings do not appear to be related.

At a Sunday morning press conference, he emphasized that prior to this weekend, the city had seen a 21 percent reduction in gun violence in comparison to last year.

Elder described this weekend’s violence an “anomaly.”

“This has not been the way this year has gone,” he said.

Anyone with information on this weekend’s shootings is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-673-2941.