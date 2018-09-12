MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul City Council will share results of a study on the minimum wage Wednesday night, and will ask for public’s input.

Citizens League conducted an independent study on the issue from May to August. They submitted three scenarios for the city council to consider, all recommending raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. But each scenario had a different time period of how long, small and large businesses had to phase in the new wage, varying from four to seven years.

