  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, minimum wage, St. Paul, St. Paul City Council
(credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul City Council will share results of a study on the minimum wage Wednesday night, and will ask for public’s input.

Read More: Should St. Paul Raise Its Minimum Wage?

Citizens League conducted an independent study on the issue from May to August. They submitted three scenarios for the city council to consider, all recommending raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. But each scenario had a different time period of how long, small and large businesses had to phase in the new wage, varying from four to seven years.

Click here for more information on Wednesday’s public hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.