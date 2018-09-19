MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey is settling in nicely with the team after a whirlwind start to the week.

The Vikings quickly waived kicker Daniel Carlson after his 0-for-3 game at Green Bay Packers, and soon after, Bailey was signed.

On Wednesday, Bailey, 30, addressed the media. Bailey says he feels bad for Carlson, but coming to the Vikings was the best opportunity for him.

“I wanted to go somewhere that had an opportunity to win and be a part of an organization that’s right there, right on the brink of having a lot of success,” Bailey said. “It fit the bill perfectly.”

Bailey, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys after 7 years, said last year’s season was a tough year for him after suffering a groin injury.

“Ended up missing four games and came back and didn’t finish the year as I wanted to,” he said. “I hadn’t had any injuries throughout my career, so it was my first time dealing with that.”

Now, Bailey says he’s ready and healthy.

“I thought I had a really good offseason, good camp, so I’m excited to move forward,” Bailey said.

The Vikings are hoping they can get consistency at the kicker position with Bailey, who has made 186 of 211 field-goal attempts, and is the league’s 2nd most accurate kicker in NFL history.