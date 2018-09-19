  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dan Bailey, Daniel Carlson, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey is settling in nicely with the team after a whirlwind start to the week.

The Vikings quickly waived kicker Daniel Carlson after his 0-for-3 game at Green Bay Packers, and soon after, Bailey was signed.

Related: Vikings Sign K Dan Bailey, Waive Stacy Coley

On Wednesday, Bailey, 30, addressed the media. Bailey says he feels bad for Carlson, but coming to the Vikings was the best opportunity for him.

“I wanted to go somewhere that had an opportunity to win and be a part of an organization that’s right there, right on the brink of having a lot of success,” Bailey said. “It fit the bill perfectly.”

Related: Watch The Press Conference

Bailey, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys after 7 years, said last year’s season was a tough year for him after suffering a groin injury.

“Ended up missing four games and came back and didn’t finish the year as I wanted to,” he said. “I hadn’t had any injuries throughout my career, so it was my first time dealing with that.”

Now, Bailey says he’s ready and healthy.

“I thought I had a really good offseason, good camp, so I’m excited to move forward,” Bailey said.

The Vikings are hoping they can get consistency at the kicker position with Bailey, who has made 186 of 211 field-goal attempts, and is the league’s 2nd most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.