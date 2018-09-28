Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – To purchase tobacco products in Minneapolis beginning Oct. 1, people must be at least 21 years old.
Minneapolis City Council members voted unanimously in May to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Several cities throughout the state of Minnesota have joined in raising the tobacco sales age, including Bloomington, Edina, Falcon Heights, North Mankato, Plymouth, Richfield, Roseville, Shoreview, St. Louis Park and St. Peter.
More than 340 cities nationwide have also raised the tobacco sales age to 21.
It’s unconstitutional to discriminate against 18-21 year olds, the 14th amendment specifically says it’s illegal for the government to single out people and make up a different set of rules.
The 14th amendment says people get full privileges at the age of 18, and that means alcohol too.