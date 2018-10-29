By Pat Kessler
Filed Under:Doug Wardlow, Keith Ellison, Midterm Election
minnesota politics 101 1400x1400 Both AG Candidates Using Secret Tapes In Latest Attacks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s an election campaign that’s turned into a political brawl.

The latest round: dueling secret tapes.

Republican candidate for attorney general Doug Wardlow campaigned Sunday in Hastings.

Clinging to a lead in the polls, he could be Minnesota’s first Republican attorney general in 48 years.

Now, Democrat Keith Ellison is highlighting a secret tape recording of Wardlow promising to fire Democrats if he’s elected.

Ellison is calling it a “political purge” and promises civil service protection for attorneys in office.

“I’m saying I don’t really care what peoples’ party affiliation is,” said Ellison. “I care whether they have a passion for serving Minnesotans.”

The Wardlow campaign is firing back with a secret tape of its own — showing Ellison appearing to suggest he’ll oppose laws he doesn’t agree with.

Top Republican leaders said Ellison must enforce state policy, calling anything else a breach of law — and possibly the constitution.

“He’s going to decide whether he will enforce state policy or not,” said Sen. Warren Limmer. “That definitely is not his role and it is inappropriate.”

