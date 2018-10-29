  • WCCO 4On Air

Scott County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro say a juvenile has been identified as a suspect in connection to rocks being thrown at cars earlier this month.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was identified in connection to the Oct. 17 incident that left four vehicles damaged after rocks were thrown at them in Credit River Township. No one was injured.

Due to the suspect’s age, the individual’s name will not be released, the sheriff’s office says.

The case is being forwarded to the county attorney’s office for review and possible charges.

