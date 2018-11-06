ELECTION RESOURCES:From governor to attorney general, here's a look at the biggest races in Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rain, Snow, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The seemingly unending campaign pitches and barrage of political advertising all comes down to the voters on this Election Day.

Polls open across Minnesota at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It’s too soon to tell what impact the overcast skies, light rain and snow showers will have on voter turnout.

RELATED: WCCO Election Guide

Election officials are expecting presidential-level turnout after the August primary drew the highest primary turnout since 1994.

Hundreds of thousands of voters have already marked their ballots. Election officials say nearly 540,000 Minnesotans have cast early votes since September when the window opened. That nearly matches the early general election turnout in 2016.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.