MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Voters were lined up as the polls opened in Minnesota on this Election Day.

Light rain didn’t seem to dampen voters’ enthusiasm at a community center in Minnetonka, a suburb west of Minneapolis Tuesday where about 15 people were lined up to vote as the three polling places opened.

There is much at stake for this midterm election in Minnesota, including an open race for governor, two U.S. Senate seats, a hotly contested race for attorney general, several congressional races and control of the Legislature.

Polls close at 8 p.m. But, if you’re in line at 8 p.m. and haven’t voted, you can still mark your ballot.

