MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With all precincts reporting, the numbers show Republican Jim Hagedorn ahead of Democrat Dan Feehan for the seat in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

The race remains extremely close, with ballots being counted well into Wednesday morning. With 100 percent of the 698 precincts reporting, Hagedorn is ahead of Feehan by 1,311 votes.

The 1st District seat is currently held by Democrat Tim Walz, who ran for governor instead of seeking re-election in the Republican-leaning district. On Tuesday night, Walz easily beat Republican Jeff Johnson for the state’s top office.

Hagedorn is a former Treasury Department official and son of a former congressman. This was his fourth run for office. Feehan is an Iraq War veteran who was acting assistant secretary of defense for readiness in the Obama administration.

In 2016, Hagedorn narrowly lost to Walz, by a margin less than a percentage point, despite the fact that President Donald Trump carried the district by a 15-point margin over Hillary Clinton.