ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man is set to face trial in May for allegedly fatally stabbing two of his neighbors at a Salvation Army apartment building.

The Post Bulletin reports 54-year-old Glenn Roger Johnson is to go to trial May 20. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to two felony first-degree murder charges.

He’s been held on $3 million bail. Johnson is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Eric Alan Flemming and 57-year-old Phillip William Hicks with kitchen knives at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments in Rochester earlier this year. The stabbings allegedly occurred after an argument between Johnson and Hicks.

Hicks and Flemming were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Johnson was arrested as he allegedly sought to leave through a back stairwell.

