Filed Under:Veterans Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Veterans Day was Sunday, but Monday is a postal holiday. As such, U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed, and mail won’t be delivered.

Other delivery services, such as FedEx and UPS, shouldn’t be affected.

Banks

The observance of Veterans Day is also a bank holiday, meaning that most banks will be closed.

Still, some banks are opens. TCF Bank, for instance, has locations that’ll be open on Monday.

Parking Meters

Parking meters are free Monday in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

However, if you’re a University of Minnesota student (schools aren’t closed), those meters will still be enforced.

Likewise, Minneapolis Park Board meters will also need to be fed.

Metro Transit

Buses and trains will be running as usual Monday. So you won’t need to find another way into work or school.

Trash

Garbage pickup services should operate as usual.

