MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are investigating a disturbing find on the hoods of two cars Wednesday night.

Someone put deer carcasses on two cars parked at the St. Cloud YMCA.

One belongs to a Somali interrupter, Ali Abdullahi. He told WCCO-TV he could smell something foul when he first walked into the Y Wednesday night. When he came out, he couldn’t believe what was on his car.

“I thought that this was just somebody who was trying to send a message, a signal, you know, to me,” Abdullahi said.

Another carcass was placed on the hood of another car. The YMCA is working with police to review surveillance video. They’ll release more information tomorrow.