MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last Friday, President Donald Trump gave Alan Page the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Monday morning, Page celebrated the high honor with students in Minneapolis.

The football Hall-of-Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice went to the school named after him, Justice Page Middle School, in south Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Dayton also gave the day to Page, declaring it “Justice Alan C. Page Day” in Minnesota.

Last week, Hall of Fame @Vikings player and retired MN Supreme Court Justice Alan Page received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. To recognize this extraordinary honor, Gov. Dayton has proclaimed today “Justice Alan C. Page Day" in MN. Watch This: https://t.co/HIlVqEcsSH pic.twitter.com/rwg4Sy2ARg — Governor Mark Dayton (@GovMarkDayton) November 19, 2018

Page says he is most proud of the work he has done with students at the middle school as well as the Page Education Foundation, which he and his late wife, Diane Sims Page, founded in 1988.

At the Monday ceremony, Page said it’s been an “emotional few weeks” since his wife died.

“To be able to here today with these students, it’s become like family,” he said.

Diane Sims Page died less than two months ago after a battle with breast cancer.

