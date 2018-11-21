MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the east metro say a man is dead after an officer shot him early Wednesday morning while responding to a call of a suicidal individual.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. after officers from the Stillwater, Bayport and Oak Park Heights police departments responded to a call involving a suicidal man on the 1200 block of 4th Street South.

When officers arrived at the residential neighborhood, they found a man armed with a knife.

One officer shot the man with his taser, the sheriff’s office says. Another shot him with a gun.

Emergency crews brought the man to Lakeview Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting was recorded on body and squad car cameras.

This is the third fatal police shooting in the Twin Cities metro in recent weeks. The other two happened in Minneapolis and Shakopee.

RELATED: ‘Mental Health Is Not A Crime’: Calls Renewed To Improve Response To Mental Health Crises