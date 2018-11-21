MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has returned to his St. Paul residence after spending a month in Mayo Clinic.

The governor underwent two back surgeries late last month at the Mayo Clinic. He says post-surgery complications to his lungs kept him in the hospital for weeks longer than expected.

“I have been limited in my activity by the damage to my lungs and they have improved considerably say in the last two weeks,” Dayton said.

He says after undergoing two back surgeries on October 12 and October 15, he has battled an infection in his lungs.

Dayton returned home early Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s great to be home! I look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving Day with my family at the Governor’s Residence. I wish all Minnesotans a safe and happy Holiday Weekend,” Dayton said.

He will continue his physical therapy at the Governor’ Residence.

Dayton has been plagued with serious medical problems for years. In a shocking moment, he fainted during his State of the State address in January of 2017, revealing the next day he had prostate cancer. And his mobility has been hampered for years after two other back surgeries in 2012 and 2015, and hip surgery in 2014.