MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman who was charged in connection with a fatal crash in 2016 pleaded guilty to careless and reckless driving Monday in a Dakota County courtroom.

Lori Janine Hoefs, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death, one count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm and two counts of careless driving. The crash, which happened Oct. 22, 2016, killed 78-year-old Brenda Travis and seriously injured three others.

The original complaint states Hoefs ran a stop sign and crashed into another car. She later admitted to police she had been on her cellphone.

Hoefs’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Hastings.