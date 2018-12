MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With a snowstorm possible later this week, Delta Air Lines has issued a weather waiver for 11 regional airports in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is not one of them.

But the airline says concerned travelers can make a one-time change to their itenary – without a fee – for flights on Wednesday or Thursday at those regional airports.

