Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:MNLARS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – MNLARS, Minnesota’s computerized vehicle licensing system, has been the source of multiple headaches since it was launched more than a year ago.

Now, there’s a new one: the accidental release of the private information of 1,500 drivers.

The Pioneer Press reports that the Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent letters to 1,500 people, telling them that information they may have wanted to keep private was shared with three companies.

The firms were identified as Experian, Polk and Safety First. All of them use vehicle data to administer safety recalls from automakers.

The St. Paul newspaper reports that lawmakers learned of the problem from constituents, not public safety officials.

RELATED: MNLARS Overcharged & Undercharged Thousands For Vehicle Registration

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.