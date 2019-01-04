MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – MNLARS, Minnesota’s computerized vehicle licensing system, has been the source of multiple headaches since it was launched more than a year ago.

Now, there’s a new one: the accidental release of the private information of 1,500 drivers.

The Pioneer Press reports that the Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent letters to 1,500 people, telling them that information they may have wanted to keep private was shared with three companies.

The firms were identified as Experian, Polk and Safety First. All of them use vehicle data to administer safety recalls from automakers.

The St. Paul newspaper reports that lawmakers learned of the problem from constituents, not public safety officials.

RELATED: MNLARS Overcharged & Undercharged Thousands For Vehicle Registration