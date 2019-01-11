MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart says she was thrilled to hear Jayme Closs was found alive, calling the news a “miracle.”
Smart, who, at 14, was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City and held captive for nine months, posted Friday morning on Instagram about the western Wisconsin teen who had been missing since October.
“What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story,” Smart wrote, adding: “What a brave, strong and powerful survivor!”
What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!! I’m so thrilled to hear the news. What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story. I’m praying for Jayme and all her family that they can have a joyous reunion and as the rest of the country celebrates alongside this happy occasion we all are mindful to give the family their space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward. I have no doubt Jayme and her family will forever appreciate the efforts and prayers of the many thousands of people who contributed and kept them in their thoughts and prayers! I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation. What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive. May god bless you Jayme Closs and may we all continue to search for every missing child. #miracleshappen #novictimblaming #hope #findingnormal #survivor #strong #brave
Jayme was found Thursday evening in Gordon, Wisconsin, which is about 65 miles north of her hometown in Barron. She had been missing since the morning of Oct. 15, when her parents were found dead in her home.
A woman walking her dog encountered the 13-year-old walking along a road, asking for help.
On Friday morning, Jayme was recovering in a Duluth-area hospital. She is expected to be reunited with her family soon.