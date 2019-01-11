MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart says she was thrilled to hear Jayme Closs was found alive, calling the news a “miracle.”

Smart, who, at 14, was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City and held captive for nine months, posted Friday morning on Instagram about the western Wisconsin teen who had been missing since October.

“What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story,” Smart wrote, adding: “What a brave, strong and powerful survivor!”

Jayme was found Thursday evening in Gordon, Wisconsin, which is about 65 miles north of her hometown in Barron. She had been missing since the morning of Oct. 15, when her parents were found dead in her home.

A woman walking her dog encountered the 13-year-old walking along a road, asking for help.

On Friday morning, Jayme was recovering in a Duluth-area hospital. She is expected to be reunited with her family soon.