MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city officials say that while snow emergency rules remain in effect Wednesday cars parked on the wrong side of the street won’t be towed if they can’t start due to the extreme cold.

The Minneapolis Snow Emergency tweeted Wednesday morning that while drivers still are required to park on the even side of non-snow emergency streets, they won’t have to worry about tow trucks impounding their cars if they’re stuck on the odd side of the road due to mechanical issues.

Day 3 Snow Emergency rules are still in effect today and crews are working to clear the roads. If you can, don’t park on the odd side of non-Snow Emergency routes since parked cars make clearing difficult. If your car won’t start due to the cold, it will not be ticketed or towed. — Mpls Snow Emergency (@MinneapolisSnow) January 30, 2019

Extreme cold Wednesday morning led to various mechanical problems across the state, prompting delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport even MnDOT idling snow plow crews in parts of southern Minnesota.

