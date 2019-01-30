Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis, Snow Emergency

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city officials say that while snow emergency rules remain in effect Wednesday cars parked on the wrong side of the street won’t be towed if they can’t start due to the extreme cold.

The Minneapolis Snow Emergency tweeted Wednesday morning that while drivers still are required to park on the even side of non-snow emergency streets, they won’t have to worry about tow trucks impounding their cars if they’re stuck on the odd side of the road due to mechanical issues.

Extreme cold Wednesday morning led to various mechanical problems across the state, prompting delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport even MnDOT idling snow plow crews in parts of southern Minnesota.

RELATED: Snow Emergency Info

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.