Filed Under:Brandi Carlile, Lionel Richie, Minnesota State Fair
(credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lionel Richie and Brandi Carlile will be playing the Grandstand at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair Officials announced Tuesday that Richie will be headlining on Aug. 30 and Carlile will perform the following night, Aug. 31.

Tickets for the Grandstand shows are slated to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Costs for the Richie show range from $57 to $67; costs for the Carlile show range from $51 to $76.

Other Grandstand acts that have already been announced include Hootie and the Blowfish and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.