



Lionel Richie and Brandi Carlile will be playing the Grandstand at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair Officials announced Tuesday that Richie will be headlining on Aug. 30 and Carlile will perform the following night, Aug. 31.

Tickets for the Grandstand shows are slated to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Costs for the Richie show range from $57 to $67; costs for the Carlile show range from $51 to $76.

Other Grandstand acts that have already been announced include Hootie and the Blowfish and “Weird Al” Yankovic.