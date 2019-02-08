



There were more than 500 crashes and spin-outs on Minnesota roads between Thursday night and Friday morning as drivers dealt the aftermath of the second snowstorm to hit the state this week.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday, there were 232 crashes, 271 spin-outs and 6 jackknifed semis on Minnesota roads.

The crashes left 14 people hurt, but none seriously.

The hundreds of overnight crashes came in the wake of a Thursday snowstorm that left already slick roads caked with snow.

Troopers say that during the storm Thursday there were more than 1,300 crashes and spin-outs across Minnesota. In those crashes, one person suffered serious injuries.

As of late Friday morning, most of Minnesota’s roads are still partially covered with snow, according to MnDOT. Meanwhile, parts of southern Minnesota, including the Interstate 35 corridor, remain completely covered with snow.

Additionally, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, which went into effect Thursday night in both cities.

