



— Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s daughter, Abigail Bessler, spoke with WCCO-TV ahead of her mom’s major announcement, saying she’s excited about the senator’s Sunday event and the all-but-official campaign expected to follow.

“I’m really proud of her,” said Bessler, who flew into Minnesota on Friday from her New York City home.

Klobuchar is expected to announce a run for the 2020 presidential election. The bid would follow a 12-year stint as a U.S. senator. In the eight years prior, she served as Hennepin County Attorney.

When asked if her family is ready for the national spotlight, Bessler said yes.

“I’m excited for, like I said, what she’s campaigning on and the issues she cares about,” said Bessler. “I’m ready to spread that, and help her in any way I can.”

The issues that matter for voters who spoke with WCCO vary in topic. The common ground: A campaign season that welcomes all issues.

“I think we just have become so divided,” said Oregon voter Sheldon Stevens, who was visiting a friend in Minneapolis. “It’s so Democratic or Republican.”

Bessler believes her mom’s tone will resonate with voters, and despite an already large field of 2020 hopefuls, she thinks this is the right time.

“We saw in the last election, we do need to focus on everyone in this country,” Bessler said.

Klobuchar’s unofficial campaign has already come with some scrutiny. Several anonymous allegations detailed in Huffington Post and Buzzfeed articles describe the senator as being abusive to her Senate staff.

Bessler didn’t have a comment on that, but in a previous statement, a spokesperson told WCCO:

“Senator Klobuchar loves her staff – they are the reason she has gotten to where she is today. She has many staff who have been with her for years – including her Chief of Staff and her State Director, who have worked for her for 5 and 7 years respectively, as well as her political advisor Justin Buoen, who has worked for her for 12 years – and many who have gone on to do amazing things, from working in the Obama Administration (over 20 of them) to running for office to even serving as the Agriculture Commissioner for Minnesota. She is proud of them and the work they have done for Minnesota.”

WCCO-TV will have live coverage of Sen. Klobuchar’s event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. The rally starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday

