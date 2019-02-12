



Since heavy snow (again) started falling Monday night, there’ve been nearly 400 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday there were 181 crashes and 297 spinouts on the state’s snow-caked roads.

In those crashes, 11 people were hurt, but none seriously. One of the crashes involved a state trooper.

Another State Patrol squad was hit within the last hour. The trooper is OK. That makes 10 squads hit since Feb. 1. #MoveOver when you see flashing lights. #ItsTheLaw. If you can’t move over, slow WAY down. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 12, 2019

The snow swirling over Minnesota Tuesday was the latest in an unusually snowy February. In the last eight days, the Twin Cities has seen more than 20 inches of snow fall on the metro.

Last week, there were hundreds of crashes and spin-outs on Minnesota roads as two rounds of heavy snow hit fell on the state during the workweek.