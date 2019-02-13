



A decision on charges is expected Thursday in the killings of a Minneapolis mother and her daughter.

Richie Vessel is accused of shooting and killing 67-year-old Eileen Mark and her 42-year-old daughter, Jennifer Angerhofer. It happened Saturday night at Holmes Park Village Apartments, a building for seniors and people with disabilities.

Officers responded to the apartment complex around 10:30 p.m after receiving reports of gunshots in the vicinity. When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of the two women, both found dead due to apparent gunshot wounds.

Minneapolis police say Vessel lived in the adjacent apartment to the victims. They say there’s no other apparent relationship.

WCCO found that in 2008, an order of civil commitment was issued for Vessel. It was lifted after the judge approved an aftercare program.

Angerhofer leaves behind two daughters and a son; her friends say her children were here true joy and focus.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in order to support the family. Click here to learn more.