



Surveillance video at an apartment complex helped Minneapolis police charge a 46-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and daughter.

Richie Vessel was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 67-year-old Eileen Mark and her 42-year-old daughter, Jennifer Angerhofer.

It happened Saturday night at Holmes Park Village Apartments, a building for seniors and people with disabilities.

Officers responded to the apartment complex around 10:30 p.m after receiving reports of gunshots in the vicinity. When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of the two women, both found dead due to apparent gunshot wounds.

Minneapolis Police say they made an arrest after reviewing security video. They say the suspect and Eileen Mark were neighbors, but there’s no other apparent relationship.

A search warrant executed at Vessel’s apartment found blood on the walls and on some of his clothing. While searching the apartment’s dumpster, officers also recovered a handgun from a trash bag containing mail and a prescription bottle with Vessel’s name printed on them.

Earlier this week WCCO’s Susan Elizabeth Littlefield spoke with some neighbors at the apartment complex.

Joe Donovan knew both the victim and the suspect.

“Eileen was a very calm, gentle person. She kept to herself, she was a grandmother, loved her grandkids, loved her daughter,” Donovan said.

He said he also knows Richie Vessel, who he says had some “troubling issues.”

WCCO found that in 2008, an order of civil commitment was issued for Vessel. It was lifted after the judge approved an aftercare program.

Angerhofer leaves behind two daughters and a son; her friends say her children were here true joy and focus.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in order to support the family. Click here to learn more.