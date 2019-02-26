  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Blizzard, Southern Minnesota, Vehicles Stranded


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are still more than 100 people staying at emergency shelters in southern Minnesota.

That’s after the National Guard rescued 600-plus motorists that got stuck in the snow after Sunday’s blizzard made travel impossible in parts of southern Minnesota.

A look from Sky 4 near Owatonna shows abandoned cars, stranded semis, and trucks that could get off the road filled parking lots.

The area around Albert Lea was hit hardest with nearly 100 rescues, including people stuck on trains.

The National Guard says this is the third time in the last 10 years they had to rescue people in a snowstorm.

About 115 people stayed in the shelter overnight. They’ll stay until the roads are open and safe to drive on.

Many roads are still covered with snow and not drivable.

