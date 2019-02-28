  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Big Lake, Big Lake Township, Crash, Fatal Crash


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old man died Wednesday morning in the north metro after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into the back of a snowplow.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. in Big Lake Township, at the intersection of 196th Street Northwest and 212th Avenue.

Ross Ness, of Big Lake, was driving a pickup south on 196th Street when he rear-ended the snowplow. Ness died in the crash.

RELATED: Over 40 Snowplows Have Been Hit By Drivers This Winter

The sheriff’s office says the snowplow’s warning lights were on when the crash happened and the plow driver tried to move out of the truck’s way when he saw it quickly approaching.

The plow’s driver, 43-year-old Michael Leverty, of Zimmerman, was not hurt in the crash.

