MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As a snowstorm threatens to dump more than 6 inches of snow on the Twin Cities this weekend, Sun Country Airlines is offering a weather waiver for travelers.

The Minnesota-based airline says those who have purchased tickets for travel to or from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this weekend can rebook with the waiver for no additional charge.

For more information on the waiver, click here.

The storm system is forecasted to hit Minnesota Saturday and dump heavy, wet snow on much of the state. Weather officials say areas of central Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow.

