



As the winter storm system heading toward Minnesota gets closer, confidence remains high that much of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will see 6 to 10 inches of wet, heavy snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Minnesota, and it’s slated to go into effect Saturday morning and last until mid-day Sunday.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says there’s high confidence among weather models that much of central Minnesota, from the Minnesota River Valley to north of the Interstate 94 corridor, will see 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulate.

Some communities, in an area southwest of the Twin Cities, could see totals of more than a foot.

As for timing, the storm is expected to enter southwestern Minnesota early Saturday morning and gradually move across the state, hitting the Twin Cities around noon.

Snowfall rates are expected to be 1 to 2 inches an hour at times. Weather officials say travel will likely be impacted, with possible road closures in some areas.

Additionally, the heavy snow could strain buildings that are already covered in snow and icicles. There’s also a threat of physical injury to shovelers working to clear the snow.

In southern Minnesota, the forecast is less certain. Since highs Saturday will be around freezing, rain or a wintry mix is possible for part of the storm. Snow totals could be between 4 to 7 inches, depending on how much rain falls instead of snow.

After the heavy snow, strong winds will sweep over Minnesota on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected across southern and western Minnesota, although blizzard conditions are not expected.

Following the snow, temperatures will remain close to average heading into the workweek. In the middle of next week, another system could bring snow and/or rain to Minnesota.