



Let the melting begin.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says temperatures Tuesday will climb above 40 degrees, a benchmark that hasn’t been felt in the Twin Cities since early January.

Additionally, overnight temperatures won’t dip below freezing until later in the week, so expect round-the-clock melting.

First 40s since January 7th. Remember when this winter was warm? #mnwx pic.twitter.com/DMWc3BGwMs — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) March 12, 2019

The warmth and sunshine Tuesday will kick-off a three-day stretch of melting, which will be punctuated with, at times, significant rain.

The rain is expected to start Tuesday evening, with isolated showers.

On Wednesday afternoon, a stronger system is slated to roll into Minnesota, drenching a large swath of the state with between 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder Wednesday, Brickman says.

The warmth will continue into Thursday, when rain is also expected in the afternoon. However, on Thursday evening, the rain could turn to snow, as a cold front sweeps in from the northwest.

The warm three-day forecast has prompted flooding concerns.

Widespread rainfall and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s will lead to localized street flooding Wednesday-Thursday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/NRbL9NYLFj — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 12, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of southern and central Minnesota from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening.

The days of melting are expected to create street flooding and standing water in low-lying areas, especially on streets with ice-clogged storm drains.

Significant rises in rivers are not expected this week, weather officials say.

According to Brickman, the days of melting will make dent in Minnesota’s significant snowpack, but won’t come close to eliminating it.

Currently, the Twin Cities has a snow depth of 17 inches. Totals are greater in northern and western Minnesota.

Following the cool-down Friday, the weekend looks to hold below-average temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

The next shot at 40-degree weather looks to come nearly next week.

