MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in prison for his role in a double-fatal shooting at a north Minneapolis convenience store.

Hennepin County court records show that Demerio Davis was sentenced to 195 months in prison for second-degree murder in the Sept. 9 shooting death of 23-year-old Samuel Abron-Yeager.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened at the Emerson Food Market. Davis and another man, 18-year-old Jamarius Shief, walked in and assaulted and Abron-Yeager and another man.

Davis shot and fatally wounded Abron-Yeager, who returned fire and killed Shief. Police arrested Davis just blocks from the convenience store.

According to court records, Davis will get credit for 185 days served.

