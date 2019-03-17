  • WCCO 4On Air

Flooding, Ice Jams, Minnesota Weather, Valley Green Mobile Home Community


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews worked to clear an ice jam Sunday afternoon on the Highway 169 bridge over Sand Creek in Jordan, dropping water levels on the east side of the highway by nearly three feet.

(credit: Jordan Police Department)

According to Jordan Public Works, however, Sand Creek water levels on the north side of Valley Green mobile home park remain high. Crews continue working to remove and push more of the ice downstream past the mobile home park.

RELATED: Valley Green Mobile Home Park Voluntarily Evacuated Due To Flooding

Police say water levels spiked Saturday night, peaking at more than 11 feet around 9 p.m.

According to police, 13 residents are at the Red Cross shelter and 9 pets are being cared for in the pet shelter.

“Attempting to travel by vehicle in and out of Valley Green Park is still not advised, as water levels are still at a point where many passenger vehicles are unable to successfully pass,” police said.

