Filed Under:Jeronimo Yanez, John Choi, Philando Castile, Valerie Castile


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The mother of Philando Castile and the prosecutor who charged the officer who shot him have teamed up with others to develop a tool kit for law enforcement to use in times of crisis.

Valerie Castile and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi spoke about the tool kit during an online video conference last week with about 70 law enforcement agencies and other groups nationwide.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the kit gives prosecutors and police ways to assess how prepared they are for police shootings, and see how they can be handled better. Among other things, the kit says a prosecutor should be immediately assigned to a police shooting.

Philando Castile was killed in July 2016 during a traffic stop. Former St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted in his death.

Comments
  1. Gregory Fritz says:
    March 18, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Do not drive stoned with baby in car….do not reach down when cop says keep hands on. Steering wheel….pretty basic stuff to avoid being shot

    Reply

