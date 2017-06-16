Jury Reaches Verdict In Philando Castile Shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – After days of deliberation, a jury has reached a verdict in the case of Jeronimo Yanez, the St. Anthony police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop last summer.

Nearly 30 hours of deliberation following attorneys’ closing arguments, the jury reached a conclusion Friday on whether the 29-year-old officer was guilty of “culpable negligence” in the July 6 shooting, which gained national attention after Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the bloody aftermath on Facebook.

The verdict is expected to be read around 2:45 p.m.

Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile five times just seconds after the cafeteria worker informed him that he had a gun, which he was permitted to carry. During the trial, Yanez testified that he acted in self-defense, saying that Castile disobeyed orders not to move.

In closing arguments Monday, prosecutors argued that Yanez never saw Castile’s gun and shouldn’t have shot him even if he had. The defense, on the other hand, said that Yanez was justified in the shooting, adding that it would never have happened if Castile hadn’t been high on marijuana.

During deliberations Tuesday, the jury asked to re-watch Reynolds’ Facebook live-stream, as well as squad car video of the shooting. Both were played.

On Wednesday, just after 9 a.m., the judge called court into session because the jury had noticed two evidence bags had become partially unsealed. Those bags contained the shorts and holster Castile was wearing the night of the shooting, considered a bio-hazard because they had been covered in blood. Those bags were re-sealed and given back to the jury so they could continue deliberations.

Later Wednesday, the jury appeared to have hit an impasse. Judge William Leary repeated his deliberation instructions to them, telling them to be open to the opinions of their fellow jurors without surrendering their “honest opinion.”

If convicted of the manslaughter charge, Yanez could face up to a decade in prison.