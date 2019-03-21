TIME'S RUNNING OUT:There's still a few hours to sign up for our Bracket Challege and maybe win $1,000!
Filed Under:Dariaz Higgins, Deloise Lipsey


MILWAUKEE (AP) — A woman traveling with the man accused of killing the mother of his child in Milwaukee is charged with aiding a felon.

A criminal complaint says Deloise Lipsey was with Dariaz Higgins for several days after Sierra Robinson was fatally shot and another woman was wounded last week. The complaint says Lipsey knew about the homicide but did not contact police.

Related: Dariaz Higgins Charged With Murder, Reckless Endangerment

Dariaz Higgins (credit: Milwaukee County Jail)

Authorities say Lipsey and Higgins passed through Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan as police searched for Higgins and issued an Amber Alert for his missing 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson. The child’s body was found in a ditch in Minnesota four days after Higgins and Lipsey were arrested on March 13.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Noelani died from blunt force trauma to the head. Her death remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.