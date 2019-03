March Madness is well underway and all roads lead to Minneapolis, as the city gears up for Final Four Weekend.

On Monday, March 25, downtown Minneapolis will begin shutting down various streets near U.S Bank Stadium and Nicollet Mall in preparation for the thousands of fans attending the tournament.

Near U.S Bank, plan on extensive road closures surrounding the stadium. And on Nicollet mall, roads will be either restricted or closed from 8th and Marquette to 12th and Marquette.

The madness kicks off on Friday, April 5 with the Final Four Fan Fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center. There will also be tailgating on Nicollet Mall and a weekend filled with star-studded performances from Katy Perry, the Chainsmokers and the Jonas Brothers! Check out the full schedule here.

The designated road closures are subject to change. For more details, click here.