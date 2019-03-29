



A grown-up grilled cheese sandwich. A “Mimosa Mary.” A 2-foot-long “Boom Stick” chili dog.

Those were just some of the new eats and drinks available at Thursday’s home opener at Target Field, when the Twins topped Cleveland 2-0.

But how much do the new concession items cost?

According to official Twins website, that Boom Stick, available in section 127, will set you back $27 – well over the cost of three foot-long hot dogs ($7.50 each).

As for the Mimosa Mary, that costs $16. Meanwhile, the adult-targeted grilled cheese, located at Section 114, costs a relatively modest $8.

Other new eats include the Barrio Taco Shareable Board, available at Bar & Barrel for $45. There’s also the Buffalo Tater Tots at Townball Tavern for $10 and the vegan-friendly Channa Rice Bowl (Section 120) for $11.

For those not wanting to fork out $10 for tater tots, there’s the stadium’s family-friends pricing, which also debuted this year.

At sections 133 and 327, Twins fans get grab hot dogs and soft pretzels for $4, popcorn and peanuts for $3, and a beer for $5. Other beers at the ballpark cost between $9 and $14.