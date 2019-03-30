Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Champlain are warning its residents to stay away from the river as floodwaters continue to rise.

They tweeted out photos Saturday of the Mississippi Point Park. Police put up barricades around areas that are flooded. They say not to ignore the barricades because the currents are very dangerous and the water is extremely cold.

(credit: Champlin Police)

Minnesota’s State Emergency Operations Center reminds people that it only takes six inches of fast moving water to knock you off your feet.

