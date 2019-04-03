



— Team vying to be NCAA Basketball champions arrived in Minneapolis Wednesday night for this weekend’s Final Four games.

Hotels around downtown are full of fanfare. You can tell the Final Four teams have arrived in downtown.

Cheers and chants of “Go Green” greeted the Spartans to town. Michigan State faithful made the trek in hopes of seeing their team go all the way.

“When you root for Michigan State basketball, you go wherever they are when it comes to comes to tournament time,” said fan Tom Sollars. “To get back to the Final Four is really awesome.”

Texas Tech was the first to touch down in the Twin Cities. A band along with a path to their first Final Four welcomed the players.

“When you see Texas Tech as one of the four names up there, it makes you swell with pride because our fans have been so great so loyal through the years,” said Robert Giovannetti, Texas Tech alum and the school’s senior associate athletics director for external operations and strategic communications.

Auburn arrived and made its team hotel Tigers territory. Players will surely hear chants of “War Eagle” as the team also makes its debut in the Final Four.

Right on pace, Virginia Cavaliers community hooped and hollered for the only number-one seed to make it to Minneapolis. They have waited for another Final Four appearance for 35 years.

“It’s like celebrities, right? How cool was that?” said alum Hillary Wallace. “They’re so big, they’re so awesome, so humble. Just love them.”

Most fans arrive over the next two days. People will see a lot of school spirit around town through the championship game on Monday night.

