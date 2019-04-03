Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection resumes Wednesday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed woman.

The judge and attorneys will question 15 potential jurors for the Mohamed Noor trial. Six potential jurors have been excused based on survey answers.

The judge also heard arguments about 3-D technology the prosecution wants to use. State investigators used a scanner to create an animation of the scene where Justine Ruszczyk Damond died in July of 2017.

Noor’s lawyers object to it being used in the trial.

Noor has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

