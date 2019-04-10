SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Several schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is reminding travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the airport announced it is experiencing delays and cancellations due to the winter storm.

According to WCCO’s Jeff Wagner, there are over 20 cancellations already in effect for Wednesday and Thursday – and more than 100 delays.

https://twitter.com/Jeff_Wagner4/status/1116080887425392640

