



Dreading a repeat of last year’s April snowstorm, which dumped 15 inches of snow on the Twin Cities?

Well, the latest forecast for the coming storm, which is on track to hit Minnesota on Wednesday and last through Friday morning, says the metro won’t see nearly as much snow this time around. Instead, the forecast calls for a sloppy mix of rain, sleet and snow.

However, the story will be different for southwestern and west-central Minnesota, where the storm threatens to bring blizzard conditions and snow totals as high as two feet.

Twin Cities Forecast

The National Weather Service has the Twin Cities under a winter weather advisory. The storm is expected to hit the metro Wednesday afternoon, starting as rain.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the rain will turn to snow as temperatures drop in the evening and overnight hours. Precipitation will continue Thursday, falling as rain, sleet or snow, depending on temperatures.

This is the model (06z GFS) I have most confidence right now. Keeps heavy snow west of the Twin Cities. I’d expect 3-6″ of slop (snow, ice, rain) in the metro. Should start as rain this afternoon in the metro, turn over to snow/sleet late tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/uDJnfvbyY6 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) April 10, 2019

Drivers should expect slippery roads and limited visibility.

As for snow totals, Brickman expects between 3 to 6 inches of heavy, wet snow to stack up in the metro before the storm moves out of the state Friday morning. Totals might be a bit higher in the northwest suburbs.

Blizzard Warning In Southwestern Minnesota

Unlike the Twin Cities, southwestern and west-central Minnesota are expected to bear the brunt of this April snowstorm.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the area, from Marshall and Morris in the west to Willmar and St. Cloud in central Minnesota.

An update on the major storm that will bring heavy precipitation to the region today through early Friday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/tCXu5lgdAQ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 10, 2019

A band of heavy snow is expected to settle over the area Wednesday evening and linger through Thursday, with snowfall rates as intense as 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Strong winds will also play a role, with gusts as great as 50 mph. Expect blowing snow and extremely dangerous driving conditions.

Weather officials say that as temperatures warm during the day Thursday, there could be periods of mixed precipitation, with rain, sleet or freezing rain.

Snowfall totals in the area look to range between 10 inches to about 2 feet.

Heavy Snow In The Northland

Much of northern Minnesota, from Bemidji to the North Shore, is under a winter storm warning. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected Thursday for the Northland, creating dangerous driving conditions.

Snow totals could be higher than a foot near Brainerd and up to 10 inches near Duluth and the North Shore.

After The Storm

Following the mid-April snowstorm, the weekend looks to be dry and cool. Expect highs to climb into the 40s, which will lead to some melting.

Early next week, temperatures will punch back up into the 50s and overnight lows will be above freezing in the Twin Cities.

If 6 inches of snow does fall in the metro, it won’t stick around for long.

