



The massive April storm swirling over Minnesota is expected to ease up Friday before moving out of the state ahead of a cool, dry weekend.

The National Weather Service has cancelled a winter storm warning for the Twin Cities metro area. Only light snow and rain is expected Friday, and snow accumulations won’t likely be more than an inch.

Still, hundreds of schools across Minnesota have canceled or delayed classes Friday as blizzard and winter storm warnings remain in effect for western and northern Minnesota. Snowfall is expected to continue in those areas through the day, with accumulations up to 3 inches.

According to MnDOT, many roads in the warning areas are still covered with snow, and some roads are closed to traffic.

Since the storm hit Wednesday, it’s slammed Minnesota with blowing snow, severe thunderstorms, hail, and sleet, leading to more than 1,400 crashes and spinouts. Strong winds, with gusts greater than 50 mph, snapped power lines and down trees, leaving thousands without power.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency for several counties, authorizing the National Guard to help areas hit hardest by the spring storm.