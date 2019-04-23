Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s usually one of St. Paul’s first big events of the summer. But this year, Grand Old Day is taking a hiatus.
The Grand Avenue Business Association says it had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2019 event. The association is hoping, with help from the community, it can bring back the event in 2020 “better than ever.”
The business association has put on Grand Old Day for the past 45 years.