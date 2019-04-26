  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coffman Memoral Union, Eric Kaler, University Of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Board of Regents


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota’s governing board has rejected a recommendation by the school president and a faculty task force to change the names of four campus buildings named after controversial figures.

The Board of Regents voted 10-1 during an often heated meeting Friday to keep the names and unanimously supported exploring permanent exhibits and educational events in one or more of the buildings to acknowledge the former leaders’ complicated legacies.

READ MORE: Report: University Of Minnesota Should Rename 4 Buildings

Regent Abdul Omari was the lone dissenting vote.

President Eric Kaler and the faculty group want to change the names of Coffman Memorial Union and three halls named after administrators who backed campus segregation and spying on black and Jewish students.

Angry students and faculty often interjected during the meeting, calling for more support for faculty from the governing board.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.