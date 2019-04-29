Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Burning restrictions have expanded to include counties in northern and west-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that two dozen counties were added to the burn restriction list. They are Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Ottertail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, St. Louis South, Wadena, and Wilkin.
Last week, several counties in central Minnesota were put on the burn restriction list. In these counties, no burning permits will be issued for brush or yard waste.
Instead of burning debris, residents are encouraged for compost yard waste or take it to a collection site.
DNR officials say that escaped debris from burns are the No. 1 cause of wildfire in Minnesota.