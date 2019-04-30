Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Mohamed Noor trial.
Noor’s defense argues his actions were reasonable given all the circumstances. Noor testified that he shot Damond after hearing a bang on his squad car.
The jury of 10 men and two women got the case Monday after weeks of testimony.
Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
On Monday afternoon, the jury deliberated for several hours before wrapping up without a verdict. They are sequestered until they reach one.
Prosecutors say Noor was not justified in shooting Damond, who called 911 about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.
