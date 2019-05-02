Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The R&B pop group B2K performed at Target Center Wednesday night without one of their members, who was arrested early in the morning on suspicion of domestic assault.
B2K (Boys of the New Millennium) became popular in the early 2000s. They are headlining the Millennium Tour, with the next show scheduled for Friday night in Arizona.
DeMario Thornton, aka Raz-B, was booked in Hennepin County Jail around 4 a.m. on suspicion of domestic assault involving strangulation, jail records show.
It’s unclear what exactly led to the arrest.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office can hold Thornton without charges until Friday.
