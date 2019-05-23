MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, we’re getting a firsthand look at the night former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Last month, a jury found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The court is now releasing most of the evidence used in that case.
Perhaps the most powerful pieces of evidence were Ruszczyk Damond’s 911 calls to report a possible sexual assault outside of her home. They were among the final moments of her life.
Shortly after Noor and his partner at the time, Matthew Harrity arrived on scene, they said they felt startled by what they described as a thump on the squad car and, with one shot fired from the passenger seat, Noor killed Ruszczyk Damond.
On day six of the trial, prosecutors pointed out how Sgt. Shannon Barnette turned her body camera off during certain conversations.
TRANSCRIPT: Body camera footage from Officer Noor (.PDF)
TRANSCRIPT: Body camera footage from Officer Harrity (.PDF)
The footage we saw from her perspective shows just how confusing that night was for everyone who responded. Other officers told the jury during testimony that they too were confused when they first got on scene.
The ruling comes after a coalition of media organizations fought for public access to the evidence. Last week, the court said it would make the exhibits available for viewing, but a decision on allowing copies was postponed.
There’s more than an hour’s worth of audio and video from that night. WCCO has a team going through it carefully, with compassion, and will update you throughout the day with the things we find important to better understand this case.